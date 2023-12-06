Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,207 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

JNJ traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.32. 1,413,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,455,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

