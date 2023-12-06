Concorde Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Concorde Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.2% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.62. 333,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,818. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

