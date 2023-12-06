State Street Corp Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,828,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.43. The company had a trading volume of 406,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

