First Foundation Advisors Sells 138 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $820.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $812.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $786.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

