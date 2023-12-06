UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $23.53 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

