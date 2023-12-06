UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 413,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

