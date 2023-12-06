Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $177.91 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $177,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.