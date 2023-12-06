Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 340,328 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340,328 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,568,000 after buying an additional 125,656 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 285,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.08.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

