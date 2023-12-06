Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 72,002 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,002 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Medtronic worth $792,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. 1,036,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

