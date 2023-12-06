Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 470 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

NOC stock opened at $476.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $547.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

