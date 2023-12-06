Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
