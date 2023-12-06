Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $44.70 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.