W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.50. 914,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.15. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $257.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

