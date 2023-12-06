Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,866,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 115.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.18 and a 200 day moving average of $393.87. The company has a market cap of $385.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.