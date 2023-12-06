State Street Corp Has $10.17 Billion Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.5% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,169,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.26. The company had a trading volume of 619,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,342. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

