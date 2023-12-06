State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.61% of General Electric worth $5,515,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

NYSE GE traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,064. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

