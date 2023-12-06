West Tower Group LLC Invests $105,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.