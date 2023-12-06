Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

