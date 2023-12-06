Mane Global Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, hitting $288.44. The stock had a trading volume of 357,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.65. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $289.02.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

