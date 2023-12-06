Concorde Financial Corp Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concorde Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 545,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

