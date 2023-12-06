Petix & Botte Co Invests $323,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.96. 322,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.84 and its 200 day moving average is $255.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

