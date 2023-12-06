W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.08. 2,796,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,107. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

