Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in Flex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 284,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

