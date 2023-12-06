Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,787 shares of company stock worth $124,231,082. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.46. 4,183,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,695,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

