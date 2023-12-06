3,076 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of META stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.88 and a 200-day moving average of $301.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a market capitalization of $817.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,787 shares of company stock worth $124,231,082. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.