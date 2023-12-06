Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.53.

PayPal Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,164,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,195,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

