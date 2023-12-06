Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.80, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

