State Street Corp Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.54% of Equinix worth $4,796,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $832.00.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

Equinix stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $820.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $824.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $752.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,592 shares of company stock worth $4,111,007 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

