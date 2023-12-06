Mane Global Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mane Global Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 91,143 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.6% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,912,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $455.68. 647,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,320. The stock has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

