Meridian Management Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,101. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

