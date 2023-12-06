State Street Corp Acquires 142,894 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,188,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.03% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $7,425,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,223,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.56. 15,282,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,903,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 986.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

