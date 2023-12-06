W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $651,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,805,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,880,379. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $394.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average is $367.43.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

