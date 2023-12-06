iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Meridian Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $459.93. The stock had a trading volume of 506,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,671. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

