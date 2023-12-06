Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 809,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

