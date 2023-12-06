MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,051. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

