MML Investors Services LLC Takes $29.22 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Cencora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cencora by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after buying an additional 1,833,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

