West Tower Group LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 14,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.