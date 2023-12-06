West Tower Group LLC Invests $93,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $500.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $553.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

