Certified Advisory Corp Has $615,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.92. 20,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,051. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.83.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

