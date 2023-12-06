Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161,739 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 157,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $78,348,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Home Depot by 39.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $325.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

