30,000 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000. SBA Communications makes up 0.6% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $253.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.74 and its 200-day moving average is $221.18. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,943 shares of company stock worth $21,723,061. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

