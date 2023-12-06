Bellevue Group AG Sells 1,800 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of 89bio worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

ETNB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 109,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The firm has a market cap of $745.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

