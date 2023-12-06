T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Ulysses Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.0% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,023 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.88. 593,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

