Ulysses Management LLC Takes $620,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,780. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,917. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Read Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.