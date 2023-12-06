W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,726,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.35 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

