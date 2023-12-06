UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163,821 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of First Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Solar by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

First Solar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $156.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

