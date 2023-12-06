UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.65. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $285.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

