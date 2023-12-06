324,135 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 324,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,006,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of ONEOK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

OKE opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

