UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $29.81 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Georgetown University boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 49,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Starbucks by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 57,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
