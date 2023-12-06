42,662 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 60.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $92,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

